Jess Fishlock: Injured midfielder focused on Wales but sees benefits of Team GB

Jess Fishlock won the Women's Champions League in May 2019 while on loan with French club Lyon

Injured Jess Fishlock says she is focused on returning to fitness to help Wales' Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, but backs the concept of Team GB's Olympics football team at Tokyo 2020.

The midfielder will make qualifying for Euro 2021 her priority as she recovers from a serious knee injury.

"That's (Team GB) not on my mind at all," said Fishlock.

"What's on my mind is to make sure I'm back and ready to go for the second half of our campaign for Wales."

The 32-year-old will miss the first four games of Wales' Uefa Women's European Championship qualifiers.

Wales begin their campaign away to the Faroe Islands on 29 August, before playing Northern Ireland home and away either side of a fixture in Belarus.

Wales' most capped player will not return until at least January 2020 after tearing an ACL playing for Reign FC against Utah Royals in the National Women's Soccer League.

Fishlock added: "There are far more important things for us to think about now, which is the qualification for the Euros in 2021 for Wales.

"I think our squad is so strong. The girls will absolutely get the results which we need because they've been working on it for the last four years, so I'm not worried about missing the games."

Great Britain were knocked out by Canada at the quarter-final stage at London 2012

Team GB 'benefits home nations'

Fishlock, however, says it is important GB's women are represented in Tokyo.

"That's the one thing that I will say, that women's football back home (in the UK) is growing and every single home nation will benefit from there being a Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, and that is something I do stand by."

Fishlock also believes Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have players good enough to make a GB team that is expected to be drawn overwhelmingly from the England team that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

England manager Phil Neville will also be Team GB manager at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

The squad that represented Britain at London 2012 had just two non-English players, Scotland pair Ifeoma Dieke and Kim Little.

"I think the question is are there Welsh players that are good enough to get in it and my answer for that is yes," said Fishlock.

"I think there's many of us that are more than capable of playing in such a tournament.

"But at the end of the day, what I will say is that England have qualified for it - let's be honest with that.

"They've done well enough in the World Cup to qualify for the Olympics, so they have every right to go in thinking they're also just good enough to take their squad and they've earned that and they understand that.

"But are there players in Scotland and Wales and Northern Ireland that are good enough also to represent Team GB?

"My opinion on that is yes, there are."