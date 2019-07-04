Macclesfield Town players' well-being 'affected' by unpaid wages

Sol Campbell guided Macclesfield Town to safety in League Two last season

A group of Macclesfield Town players have said their "mental well-being" has been "deeply affected" by the club's failure to pay wages they are due.

Six players have taken over a winding-up petition filed against the Silkmen, which was adjourned until 14 August at the High Court on Wednesday.

Macclesfield have apologised for the delay, but expressed disappointment at the action taken against them.

The players said the club's response "showed little regard or sympathy".

They claim some of the group will be due three months' wages by the time the club returns to court and that the situation has had a "grave" effect on professionals who earn "moderate salaries".

"Not one player has asked for a single penny more than they are due and we have been extremely patient," said a statement from the players, who took over the petition after debts owed to Egerton Youth Club were settled.

"Some players have had to face eviction from their homes (including those with young children), late mortgage payments, unpaid credit card and telephone bills and being unable to even put food on the table and fuel in their cars.

"We urge the club to pay us, so that we can continue with our lives and the club can continue into the new season."

It is not known which six players have taken on the winding-up petition.

Macclesfield confirmed that some of the group have now moved on to other clubs, while others did not play at all during their time there.

The Silkmen added they were liaising regularly with both the English Football League and the Professional Footballers' Association, and that both bodies were fully aware of their efforts to resolve the matter.

Wednesday's appearance at the High Court was the club's third in three months, having settled a tax bill with HM Revenue & Customs last week.