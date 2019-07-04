Ayoze Perez: Leicester City sign Newcastle striker for £30m

Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez has signed for Leicester City for £30m on a four-year deal.

Perez, 25, leaves St James' Park after five years. The Spaniard was the club's top scorer in 2018-19 with 12 goals.

He is Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers' second signing of the summer, following the arrival of defender James Justin from Luton Town.

Perez, who was bought from Tenerife for £1.5m in June 2014, scored 48 times in 195 appearances for Newcastle.

The Magpies are currently without a manager following the departure of Rafael Benitez at the end of June for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

More to follow.