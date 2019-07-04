Brown Ideye: Nigeria striker looks to revive career in Greece

Ideye Brown moves to Greece after his contract with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda expired in December.

Nigeria international striker Brown Ideye is hoping to revive his career with Aris Saloniki after signing a one-season contract with the Greek club.

The 30-year-old had been without a club after his contract at Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda expired in December 2018.

"It's an exciting time for me to return to Greece with Aris for what I hope will be a great chapter," Ideye told BBC Sport.

"I have good memories from my time in Greece and I believe everything is possible with this move.

"I can't look back now to what could have been, I have a positive feeling about this and I feel grateful for the opportunity."

In 2013, Ideye helped his country clinch their third Africa Cup of Nations title, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Mali.

Ideye scored once in 13 appearances during a loan spell at Spanish club Malaga, which was seen as a bid to play at the 2018 World Cup.

He has previously played in Switzerland, France, Ukraine, England, Greece and China.

Ideye scored 28 goals in 65 appearances for Olympiakos and won the 2016 Greek championship - his first league title in Europe.

He moved to Greece in August 2015 from English club West Bromwich Albion.

The ex-Sochaux player was West Brom's then-record club signing when he joined them in 2014 from Dynamo Kiev, but failed to justify the huge price tag.

Ideye has not played for Nigeria since October 2016 and has scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Another Nigerian on the move...

Serbian Super Liga side Partizan Belgrade have announced the signing of Nigeria Olympic striker Sadiq Umar on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The tall forward, 22, arrives from Italy's AS Roma, who Umar joined in July 2015 from second tier side Spezia Calcio.

It's his seventh loan spell since moving to the Italian capital and had a short stint at Scottish giants Rangers last season.

Umar, who is still awaiting a senior debut for his country, starred at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio scoring four goals to help Nigeria win a bronze medal.