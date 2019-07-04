Jane Ross: Manchester United Women sign striker from West Ham

Jane Ross made her international debut for Scotland in 2009

FA Women's Super League newcomers Manchester United Women have signed Scotland international Jane Ross from West Ham United Women.

The 29-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers last season after joining from Manchester City.

Ross featured in one of Scotland's three matches at the Women's World Cup in France this summer.

The terms of the deal and the length of her contract are both undisclosed.

