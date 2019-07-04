Jevani Brown & Paris Cowan-Hall: Colchester United sign forwards
Colchester United have signed Cambridge United forward Jevani Brown for an undisclosed fee and former Wycombe forward Paris Cowan-Hall on a free.
Both players have signed two-year deals with the League Two side.
Former Jamaica Under-17 international Brown, 24, spent two seasons with Cambridge, scoring 14 goals in 95 appearances for the U's.
Cowan-Hall, 28, left the Chairboys at the end of last season after 16 goals in 95 league appearances.
