Jevani Brown & Paris Cowan-Hall: Colchester United sign forwards

Jevani Brown netted eight times in 48 outings for Cambridge United last season

Colchester United have signed Cambridge United forward Jevani Brown for an undisclosed fee and former Wycombe forward Paris Cowan-Hall on a free.

Both players have signed two-year deals with the League Two side.

Former Jamaica Under-17 international Brown, 24, spent two seasons with Cambridge, scoring 14 goals in 95 appearances for the U's.

Cowan-Hall, 28, left the Chairboys at the end of last season after 16 goals in 95 league appearances.

