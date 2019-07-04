League of Ireland Premier Division: Dundalk 'one of best teams of all time' - Devine

Declan Devine and Barry McNamee leave the pitch after Derry City's 2-2 draw at Dundalk in May

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine believes his side will face "one of the best League of Ireland sides of all time" when they play Premier Division leaders Dundalk at the Brandywell on Friday.

"This is a huge step up but we must make sure we are hard to play against.

"We must also make sure we manage the ball and don't give it away too often to really good players," said Devine.

Derry have recent signings Darren McCauley and Conor Davis in the squad for the first time for the game.

The Candystripes have also recruited their former defender Mark McChrystal from Crusaders until the end of the season.

"Mark is a player I feel can enhance the game and knowledge of the young players at this club," said Devine.

"He has that experience we are lacking and is a good addition to us moving forward. He will bring a bit of know-how in terms of how to see out games.

"Whether Mark plays a lot or doesn't play a lot will depend on Mark but we are bringing a fantastic professional to the club."

'Fatigued against Bohs'

Derry remain fourth in the table after picking up four points from away games against Cork City and Bohemians in the space of three days, beating Cork 4-1 and drawing 0-0 with Bohs.

"We looked fatigued in the second half against Bohemians. The brain was doing the right thing but the legs just weren't getting there," explained the Derry manager.

"We had very little sleep on the back of the Cork trip but we still had chances to win the game against Bohemians which shows the appetite and application of the players."

Derry lost 2-0 in their first league encounter with Dundalk at the Brandywell in March but recovered from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Oriel Park in May.

"We have given them two good games this season. We dominated a lot of passages of play and had a lot of the ball but they hit us with sucker punches in the game at times where you maybe lose a bit of focus," said Devine.

"On the back of us getting a draw at Oriel they went on a nine-game winning streak which is unheard of in this league.

"To win nine games on the spin shows you the quality and what they have in terms of desire to do well. In my opinion they are one of the best teams of all time in League of Ireland football."