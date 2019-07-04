Irish Premiership: Dylan Davidson and Dylan King released by Coleraine

Dylan Davidson (left) celebrates scoring his only goal for Coleraine against Linfield

Irish Premiership side Coleraine have confirmed that January signings Dylan Davidson and Dylan King have both left the club by mutual consent.

Their departures come just a day after Oran Kearney was appointed manager of the club for a second time.

Davidson and King arrived at the Showgrounds from Glentoran and Glenavon respectively after being recruited by former Bannsiders boss Rodney McAree.

King made 10 appearances for the club and Davidson seven.

Ex-Preston North End trainee Davidson, who has agreed a move to Championship side H&W Welders, scored one goal against Linfield, while former Motherwell defender King found the net against Crusaders.

In a statement released on Thursday night Coleraine FC thanked both players for their services and "wished them well for their future careers".

Coleraine will begin their league campaign with a home game against Cliftonville on 10 August.