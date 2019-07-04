Norwich City's Simon Power joins Ross County on season-loan loan

Simon Power (left) started last season as part of Norwich's Under-23 squad

Ross County have signed a player with "great potential" after completing a loan move for Norwich City midfielder Simon Power.

The 21-year-old, who played 10 times on loan to Dordrecht in the Dutch second tier last season, will spend a year with the Scottish Premiership club.

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has "excellent pedigree".

He added that it brings "a bit more strength" to "a really strong squad".

Power, who joined Norwich from League of Ireland outfit University College Dublin in 2018, signed a three-year contract extension in January with the club promoted to the English top flight.

After joining Dordrecht for the second half of last season as they finished 17th in the Dutch second tier, he was part of his country's squad at this summer's Toulon Tournament.

