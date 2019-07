Mohamed Maouche made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2018-19

Oldham Athletic midfielder Mohamed Maouche has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined the Latics from after leaving Tours in his homeland in September 2017.

Maouche, who also played in Switzerland, has scored four goals in 35 league appearances for the League Two side.

Laurent Banide's side start the new season with a trip to Forest Green on Saturday, 3 August.