Mark Sampson: Stevenage appoint former England women manager as first-team coach

Mark Sampson guided England women to semi-finals in the World Cup and European Championships

Former England women manager Mark Sampson has returned to football after being appointed first-team coach at League Two club Stevenage.

Sampson was sacked in September 2017 following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

He and the FA reached a settlement in January after an unfair dismissal case.

Sampson, 36, and David Oldfield have both been added to Stevenage manager Dino Maamria's coaching team.

"We are fully aware of Mark's past issues with the FA," Maamria told the club website.

"I have known Mark for a long time and we have discussed what happened at length.

"I am convinced of his character and skill-set. He will be a big asset to the club moving forward."