David Ospina: Napoli complete permanent deal for Arsenal goalkeeper

David Ospina joined Arsenal from Nice in 2014

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has completed a permanent move to Napoli after spending last season on loan at the Italian side.

The Colombia international, 30, made 70 appearances in five years with the Gunners, winning two FA Cups.

He fell out of favour under boss Unai Emery after Arsenal signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

After moving on loan, he established himself as Napoli's first-choice keeper, making 17 Serie A appearances.

"We would like to thank David for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future," said Arsenal in a statement.

Ospina is the most capped goalkeeper in Colombia's history, with 98 international appearances.

He collapsed after a collision during Napoli's Serie A match against Udinese in March but returned a month later.