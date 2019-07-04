Adam Barton: Ex-Dundee United and Coventry midfielder signs for Wrexham

Adam Barton is a product of Preston North End's academy

Former Dundee United midfielder Adam Barton has joined National League Wrexham on a two-year deal.

Barton, 28, previously played for Portsmouth and Coventry City before joining Partick Thistle in August 2016

He joined Dundee United in July 2018 and spent a spell on loan at Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay Nomads last season.

"I'm delighted to get the move all done and dusted. I'm really happy to be here at Wrexham," Barton said.

"I have been speaking to Bryan Hughes for a while about the move, he really wanted me to come and I really wanted to be here, so it's great to get it done."

Barton is manager Hughes' fifth summer signing following JJ Hooper, Devonte Redmond, Leighton McIntosh and loan recruit Mark Harris.