Rangers' Robby McCrorie and midfielder Dan Pybus join Queen of the South

Robby McCrorie was on loan to Greenock Morton last season

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has moved on loan to Queen of the South, who have also added former Bradford City midfielder Dan Pybus.

Scotland Under-21 cap McCrorie made 15 appearances on loan to Queens' Championship rivals, Greenock Morton, last season.

Fellow 21-year-old Pybus has been playing in the Norwegian fourth tier with Tonsberg.

He previously had spells with Bradford Park Avenue and Blyth Spartans.

Queens manager Allan Johnston said of the Englishman, who was a youth with Sunderland and Derby County and has signed a one-year contract: "Dan has been training with us for a couple of weeks now and played during our game against Airdrie.

"He is young and athletic and we feel that he is worthy of a contract. It's his first spell in Scottish football, but he has experience of League One in England and abroad, so I'm sure he will take to it no problem."

Meanwhile, Johnston expects McCrorie, who will spend the season at Palmerston Park, to have a "big future in the game".

"He had some impressive performances for Morton in the Championship last season and won numerous awards when he was with Berwick and he is now starting to establish himself as the number one choice for his country at his level," he said. "He will continue to train with Rangers one day a week which will benefit both him and us."