Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are weighing up a move for Israel defender Hatem Abd Elhamed and could land the 28-year-old Hapoel Be'er Sheva player for around £1.6m. (Sun)

Celtic have placed Austria Under-21 winger Husein Balic on their list of summer transfer targets as the player enters the final year of his St Polten contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is set to join Portsmouth on a season-long loan and the League One side have also requested an option to buy the 21-year-old. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are aiming to snap up Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch before Friday night's European signing deadline. (Sun)

German second tier side Nurnberg are ready to return with an increased offer for Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Arnaud Djoum is unlikely to return to Hearts after the African Cup of Nations, with the Cameroon midfielder poised to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Raed. (Edinburgh Live)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker has described the Rangers transfer saga which soured his first spell at Tynecastle as "a mess" and vows to win over fans on his return to Tynecastle. (Times)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom, who has already signed six players over the summer, has been told his budget will not change following Ron Gordon's buyout of the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright says "unless an MLS side comes in and offers £500,000" Danny Swanson is "going nowhere" after a court case involving the midfielder heard that a conviction for assault could jeopardise a move to the USA. (Daily Express, print edition)

Ryan Hedges has revealed Wales manager Ryan Giggs played a major part in making up his mind to join Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Equatorial Guinea international midfielder Pablo Ganet, 24, who has played in Spain's lower leagues, is training with Dundee United. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld is on the verge of a move to Moreirense in the Primeira Liga as his time at Sporting comes to an end, according to reports in Portugal. (Sun)