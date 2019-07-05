Dundee United return for goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet

Deniz Mehmet has signed a two-year contract at Tannadice

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet is back at Dundee United after leaving Tanandice in January.

The 26-year-old Turk has signed a two-year deal on his return and will provide competition for Benjamin Siegrist.

Mehmet originally joined United in the summer of 2017 but a knee injury restricted him to 13 appearances before his release.

In March, he joined Queen of the South, where he started two games.

"Our goalkeeping coach, Neil Alexander, kept an eye on Deniz, and we are pleased to bring him back," said the club's sporting director Tony Asghar.

"We believe he is an excellent, fit goalkeeper capable of challenging Benji for the starting jersey moving forward."

Meanwhile, midfielder Adam Barton has left United and joined Wrexham.