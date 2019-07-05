Bradley Johnson: Blackburn Rovers sign Derby County midfielder on free transfer

Bradley Johnson was with Derby for four seasons and helped the club reach the play-offs three times

Midfielder Bradley Johnson has joined Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer from Championship rivals Derby County.

The 32-year-old former Norwich and Leeds player moves to Ewood Park on a two-year deal.

Johnson was Derby's record signing in 2015 when he signed from the Canaries for about £6m.

News of his departure came as the Rams confirmed Phillip Cocu as their new manager after Frank Lampard took over at Chelsea on Thursday.

Johnson is set to feature for Rovers for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Barrow.

