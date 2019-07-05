Jake Eastwood: Sheffield United goalkeeper joins Scunthorpe on loan
-
- From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe have signed goalkeeper Jake Eastwood on a season-long loan from Premier League side Sheffield United.
The 22-year-old, who came through the Blades' academy, has made two starts for his parent club, both in the Carabao Cup in 2017.
He also spent part of the 2017-18 season on loan at Chesterfield, making four League Two appearances.
Eastwood, who will compete with Rory Watson for the goalkeeper's shirt, is the Iron's third summer signing.
Boss Paul Hurst has already brought in experienced centre-half Andy Butler and South Africa international defender Kgosi Ntlhe.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.