Manchester United: Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe sign new contracts

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe have signed new contracts at Old Trafford, until June 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Brazilian midfielder Pereira, 23, joined United's academy in 2011, and has made 35 first-team appearances.

Tuanzebe, born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and capped by England U21s, has been at Manchester United since the age of eight.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

"I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family's life," said Tuanzebe, who has made eight appearances for United.

Pereira, capped once by Brazil, said: "I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here."

Both contracts have the option of an additional year.