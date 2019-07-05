Lewie Coyle: Fleetwood Town sign Leeds United full-back on loan for third time
Fleetwood Town have signed Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle on a six-month loan deal.
It will be the 23-year-old's third loan spell with the League One side after he spent both 2017-18 and 2018-19 with the Cod Army.
"We know exactly what we are getting, both on the pitch and off it," boss Joey Barton told the club website.
"He's a great lad in the dressing room, and constantly drives the standards up every day in training."
