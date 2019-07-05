Women's World Cup: Fifa to increase tournament and double prize money

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has pledged to increase the size of the Women's World Cup to 32 teams and double its prize money, and launch a women's Club World Cup.

After calling the current tournament "the best women's World Cup ever", Infantino set out a five-point plan to make sure football "seizes this opportunity".

Bidding for the 2023 tournament - which has yet to be allocated and was set to contain 24 sides - may have to restart to accommodate the extra teams.

More to follow.

