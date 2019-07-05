London Pride: FA to take part in event for first time

Media playback is not supported on this device Is pride losing its power?

The Football Association will take part in the annual Pride in London parade for the first time on Saturday.

More than a million people are expected to march through the capital of England to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: "The FA aims to lead by example in helping to shift the culture in our sport to one of inclusion.

"Football has a unique global quality of connecting people irrespective of whom they are or where they're from."

Kick it Out figures from 2018 said reports of homophobic or transphobic abuse in football had risen, and there are no openly gay male footballers currently playing in British professional football.