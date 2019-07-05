Matilde Skovsen: Brighton Women sign Denmark Under-23 defender

Hope Powell has already signed Netherlands international Danique Kerkdijk this summer

Women's Super League side Brighton Women have signed defender Matilde Skovsen from Danish side VSK Aarhus.

The Denmark Under-23 international, 20, previously played for Paris St-Germain and has signed a one-year contract.

"We are delighted to welcome Matilde to the club, as she is a player that we have been tracking for some time," said Brighton manager Hope Powell.

"I am looking forward to working with her throughout the season, and excited to see how much she will progress."

