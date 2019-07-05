Robbie Cundy: Exeter City sign Bristol City defender on season-long loan

Robbie Cundy is yet to play a first-team game for Bristol City

League Two side Exeter City have signed centre-back Robbie Cundy on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old only joined the Championship club in May from non-league side Bath City.

Cundy started his career at Oxford United and played every National League South game for Bath last season.

"I do my basics, defend it, head it and kick it. When the time is right, I like to play out a bit and hopefully I can do that here," Cundy said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.