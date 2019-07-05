Max O'Leary: Shrewsbury Town sign Bristol City keeper on season-long loan

Max O'Leary made 23 appearances for Solihull Moors in a loan spell in 2017-18

Shrewsbury Town have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has spent his career at Ashton Gate but has played on loan for Kidderminster Harriers, Bath City and Solihull Moors.

He made 15 Championship appearances for Lee Johnson's side last season.

"He is a player of real good stature and promise and someone that we are delighted to get in," said Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts.

"He finished the season strongly playing over 10 games in the Championship as Bristol City were still pushing for the play-offs,"

"He is a young keeper who is improving all the time and stepping up each time, and that was shown at the end of last season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.