Bambo Diaby: Barnsley sign KSC Lokeren centre-back on four-year deal

Bambo Diaby spent two years at Sampdoria but did not break into the first team

Newly-promoted Barnsley have signed central defender Bambo Diaby from KSC Lokeren on a four-year contract.

The Championship side have paid the Belgian club an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old was born in Senegal but grew up in Spain and began his career with Sampdoria before joining Lokeren.

"I know it's a new division for me and the team, but when I saw the team in the dressing room, the one thing that was very important is that the team was together," said Diaby.

"Everyone is young but smiling and enjoying themselves and that's important for a good season."

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway said: "We are very pleased to welcome Bambo, who has deep experience at centre-back at a high level, at a young age.

"As promised, we are aggressively reinvesting the proceeds from the sale of Ethan Pinnock and have acquired three centre-backs in three days, since his departure."

Earlier this week, Barnsley signed Leeds centre-back Aapo Halme and brought in AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick, both for undisclosed fees.

