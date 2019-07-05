Glentoran: Takeover of East Belfast outfit now completed, reveals club

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar are both part of the consortium

Glentoran have revealed that the takeover of the club by a UK-based consortium has now been completed.

A statement from the club on Friday said the investment would ensure a "new era" at the East Belfast outfit.

In May, the then proposed takeover was supported by 96% of club shareholders at a club EGM.

Friday's club statement said the takeover would enable manager Mick McDermott to "strengthen the team ahead of the new season".

McDermott and club coach Paul Millar are both part of the consortium which is led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour.

"Completion of this investment deal is a significant milestone and marks a new era for the club," said McDermott.

"We can now be serious about bringing the best available players to Glentoran, succeeding both domestically and in Europe, and re-establishing the club as one of the giants in football in Northern Ireland."

