Antoine Griezmann: Barcelona reveal 'contact' & say Neymar wants to leave PSG

Barcelona say they have made contact with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann - while the Nou Camp club's president Josep Bartomeu says their former forward Neymar "wants to leave Paris St-Germain".

France forward Griezmann, 28, said in May he would leave Atletico this summer and has buyout clause of 120m euros.

"The first contact with Griezmann was yesterday," said Bartomeu on Friday.

"There is an interest, that's why we got together."

Griezmann has scored 94 La Liga goals in 180 games for Atletico and is widely expected to move to the Spanish champions.

Brazil international Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) and has been linked with a return.

Bartomeu also said he knows where 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, strongly linked with a move away from Ajax, will be playing next season.

Barcelona have already signed De Ligt's international team-mate Frenkie de Jong from the Dutch champions.

"We never talk about players from other teams," said the Barca president. "We know Neymar wants to leave PSG but we know that PSG do not want Neymar to leave.

"I said long ago I knew where De Ligt would play. I still know it and I cannot say more."