Alex Kenyon: Morecambe midfielder signs new one-year deal

Alex Kenyon has spent six seasons with Morecambe

Morecambe midfielder Alex Kenyon has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 26-year-old has made 215 appearances for the Shrimps since joining from Stockport in 2013.

"I'm just so happy to get it done," Kenyon told the club website.

Manager Jim Bentley said: "He ticks a lot of boxes. He's good in the dressing room, he's organised, competitive, he wears his heart on his sleeve and he can cover numerous positions."