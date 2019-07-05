Terry McPhillips: Blackpool manager steps down after one season in charge

McPhillips became Blackpool's permanent manager on 10 September

Terry McPhillips has resigned as manager at Blackpool after one season in charge, the club has announced.

McPhillips, 50, took over the Seasiders as interim boss when Gary Bowyer left at the start of last season.

He led the club to a 10th place finish in League One after being appointed on a permanent basis in September 2018, having been in caretaker charge for nine matches.

"I never really had any intention of becoming a manager," he said on Friday.

During contract talks with the club's board on Tuesday, McPhillips disclosed he had no long-term desire to be a manager.

"While discussing the option of a new contract, I've had plenty of time to reflect on things and feel that the time is now right for me to step aside," he added.

"I stepped up in difficult circumstances last season because the club needed some stability."

McPhillips believes stability "has now been achieved" and pointed to an "exciting future" under owner Simon Sadler, who took over the club on 13 June.

Sadler said: "Terry has been very gracious in his discussions with the board and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

"He did a very good job in guiding the club to a top-half finish last season after quickly going from assistant to manager. We're all appreciative of his efforts."

Blackpool's pre-season fixtures begin at Dundee on Tuesday before their League One campaign starts at home against Bristol Rovers on 3 August.