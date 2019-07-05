Toni Duggan: England forward leaves Barcelona after two seasons

Media playback is not supported on this device Name-calling was 'tough to take' but I'm glad I stuck with football - Duggan

England forward Toni Duggan has left Barcelona after two seasons with the Women's Champions League finalists.

The 27-year-old scored 29 goals in 72 games for the Spanish side after moving from Manchester City in July 2017.

Duggan has played three times for England at this summer's World Cup, having missed their opening two group matches with a thigh injury.

"I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge," said the former Everton player.

"To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour."

Liverpool-born Duggan - who has 75 England caps - helped Barcelona finish second in the Spanish league in the past two seasons, as well as winning two cup competitions.

She played in May's Champions League final as Barca lost 4-1 to Lyon, who won the competition for the fourth year running.

Duggan's next move will be announced "in due course".

Analysis: Where next for Duggan?

BBC Sport's Tom Garry at the Women's World Cup in Nice, France

The list of European clubs with the ambition, trophy-winning credentials and financial resources to attract a player of Toni Duggan's quality, experience and hunger for success is a short one.

And that list gets shorter when you take in to account the fact that the continent's dominant, big-spending club, the French giants Lyon, simply do not need another forward.

But interest in the former Everton star is understood to be high across Italy and Germany, while in the English top flight, arguably the side most in need of a player in Duggan's position is her other former club, Manchester City, following this summer's departures of England wingers Nikita Parris and Mel Lawley from Nick Cushing's squad.

But if the 27-year-old is willing to relinquish Champions League football for 2019-20, she may look to the other side of Manchester, and BBC Sport sources aren't ruling out a move to her old club's rivals United, after Casey Stoney's young team won promotion to the WSL last season.