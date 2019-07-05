Ross McCrorie: Portsmouth sign Rangers midfielder on season-long loan

Ross McCrorie's twin brother Robby is a goalkeeper at Rangers

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Ross McCrorie on a season-long loan from Rangers.

The Scotland youth international, 21, has made 54 appearances for the Glasgow club and played for them in the Europa League last season.

He has previously been on loan to Ayr and Dumbarton.

"We're pleased to bring Ross to the club. He's a strong tackler, a leader and has a really good attitude," said Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen.

"Ross adds plenty of attributes to our squad and is a highly-rated player, so we're grateful that Rangers have let him come south."

