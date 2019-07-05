Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea fans seek Uefa final changes

Liverpool supporters are one of four groups calling for changes from Uefa

Fan groups from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have called for support from Europe to demand Uefa improve access to major finals.

The four clubs contested the Champions League and Europa League finals last season but issues around ticket prices and travel prompted heavy criticism.

The fan groups hope their six-point proposal wins approval by Football Supporters Europe (FSE) on Saturday.

FSE represents fans across Europe and can take the proposals to Uefa.

Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly Supporters' Union, Arsenal Supporters' Trust, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust and Chelsea Supporters Trust believe support from FSE is vital in trying to create change.

The groups say "supporters deserve much better when the finals are played".

What are the six proposals?

Allocations: 80% of the total number of tickets for the finals should be made available to the supporters of the two competing teams (40% each) with the remaining 20% to be for sponsors, the football family, key stakeholders and a small general sale or ballot.

80% of the total number of tickets for the finals should be made available to the supporters of the two competing teams (40% each) with the remaining 20% to be for sponsors, the football family, key stakeholders and a small general sale or ballot. Affordability: Pricing for the finals should be fair and affordable, with at least 45% of general admission tickets priced at the lowest category of 70 euros (2019 prices). There could be a stretch pricing policy so there is a choice for fans.

Pricing for the finals should be fair and affordable, with at least 45% of general admission tickets priced at the lowest category of 70 euros (2019 prices). There could be a stretch pricing policy so there is a choice for fans. Capacity: Only stadiums with sufficiently large capacities should be selected. This would allow more tickets to be made available for the fans of both teams as well as the football family. It is proposed the ideal capacity for a Champions League final is in the region of 75,000 or greater, and for the Europa League final in the region of 55,000 or greater.

Only stadiums with sufficiently large capacities should be selected. This would allow more tickets to be made available for the fans of both teams as well as the football family. It is proposed the ideal capacity for a Champions League final is in the region of 75,000 or greater, and for the Europa League final in the region of 55,000 or greater. Accessibility and facilities: Any stadium considered must have the highest standards on accessibility for people with disabilities including travel access to the stadium. Any stadium considered must also have sufficient food and drink outlets and washrooms for all supporters, the ability to operate an e-ticketing system and not have been subject to a Uefa charge for treatment of fans or crowd management within the last 24 months at the time of selection.

Any stadium considered must have the highest standards on accessibility for people with disabilities including travel access to the stadium. Any stadium considered must also have sufficient food and drink outlets and washrooms for all supporters, the ability to operate an e-ticketing system and not have been subject to a Uefa charge for treatment of fans or crowd management within the last 24 months at the time of selection. Infrastructure: Final venues should be cities with excellent transport links, including capacity to deal with many additional charter flights and, ideally, good rail links to other cities and airports within reasonable travel distance. There should also be bed space capacity to deal with an extremely high number of visitors.

Final venues should be cities with excellent transport links, including capacity to deal with many additional charter flights and, ideally, good rail links to other cities and airports within reasonable travel distance. There should also be bed space capacity to deal with an extremely high number of visitors. Equality: Host countries should apply no discrimination of any kind to any player or to supporters who wish to travel to the final. Countries staging finals should guarantee to abide by a human rights and equality policy that includes ensuring no discrimination or restriction on entry is applied to any player or supporter.

Liverpool secured a Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid on 1 June, while Chelsea claimed the Europa League with victory over Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 29 May.

In the build-up to the finals, supporters' groups told BBC Sport they would raise issues fans were facing early in the next season rather than wait to see how teams reaching the finals in 2019-20 were treated.

Liverpool and Tottenham were given 33,286 of the 68,000 tickets for the Madrid final, with tickets appearing on resale website Stubhub priced from 3,450 euros (£3,012).

Arsenal and Chelsea shared just 12,000 of 68,700 seats for their final, with fans highly critical of the logistical difficulties involved with getting to Baku.