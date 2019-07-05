Ramadan Sobhi: Huddersfield Town winger rejoins Al Ahly on loan

Ramadan Sobhi was also relegated from the Premier League in 2017-18 with Stoke

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has rejoined Egyptian champions Al Ahly on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old is yet to start a game for the Terriers since joining from Stoke for £5.7m last summer.

Egypt international Sobhi spent the second half of last season on loan at Al Ahly, where he started his career.

He made four substitute appearances in the Premier League last season as Huddersfield were relegated, and has two years left on his contract.

