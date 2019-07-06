Substitution, Chile. Junior Fernandes replaces Alexis Sánchez because of an injury.
Argentina v Chile
-
Line-ups
Argentina
- 1Armani
- 2Foyth
- 6Pezzella
- 17Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 16de Paul
- 5Paredes
- 20Lo Celso
- 10Messi
- 21Dybala
- 9Agüero
Substitutes
- 4Saravia
- 7Pereyra
- 11Di María
- 12Marchesín
- 13Funes Mori
- 14Casco
- 15Pizarro
- 18Rodríguez
- 19Suárez
- 23Musso
Chile
- 1Arias
- 17Medel
- 18Jara
- 5Díaz
- 13Pulgar
- 4Isla
- 20Aránguiz
- 8Vidal
- 15BeausejourBooked at 16mins
- 11Vargas
- 7SánchezSubstituted forFernandesat 17'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichnovsky
- 3Maripán
- 6Fuenzalida
- 9Castillo
- 10Valdés
- 12Cortés
- 14Pavez
- 16Hernández
- 19Fernandes
- 21Opazo
- 22Sagal
- 23Urra
- Referee:
- Mario Diaz de Vivar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Jean Beausejour (Chile) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jean Beausejour (Chile).
Sergio Agüero (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Argentina 1, Chile 0. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball following a set piece situation.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Erick Pulgar (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Argentina).
Foul by Paulo Díaz (Chile).
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paulo Díaz (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Argentina).
Charles Aránguiz (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina).
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mauricio Isla (Chile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina).
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina).
Charles Aránguiz (Chile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.