Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Mirren, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers is a £2.5m target for Celtic following the collapse of David Turnbull's transfer from Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Jose Cifuentes says he is ready to decide whether to sign for Celtic or Manchester City as the 20-year-old striker prepares to leave his native Ecuador. (Sun)

Rangers have rubbished claims that Crystal Palace are set to swoop for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express, print edition)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is a candidate for the same post with the English Football League. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie snubbed a last-minute approach from Sunderland to join League One rivals Portsmouth on loan. (Daily Record)

Hearts owner Ann Budge says the £100,000 spent on CCTV at Tynecastle this summer will be money well spent if it improves behaviour. (Scotsman)

St Mirren are keen on Aberdeen forward Stevie May, with the Dons having signed a raft of attacking options during this summer's transfer window. (Daily Record)

Manager Tommy Wright reveals St Johnstone have already opened talks with Aberdeen to try and bring Stevie May back to Perth. (Press & Journal)

Manager Neil Lennon wants Celtic to be "more attacking-minded" this season as he puts his stamp on the team with new signings and new methods. (Daily Record)

Last term's top scorer Sam Cosgrove reckons Aberdeen's strikers can hit more than 40 goals between them next season. (Sun)

Sean Mackie, 20, is desperate to prove he can fill the boots of Hibernian hero Lewis Stevenson after signing a new three-year contract at Easter Road. (Herald)

Manager Craig Levein admits that Aidy White would have been out of Hearts' league if not for his injury nightmare and accepts that he has taken a gamble on the former Leeds full-back, who has not played a competitive match since January 2017. (Herald)

Aidy White is set for his Hearts debut in today's friendly with Glenavon, along with summer signings Craig Halkett and Conor Washington. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Morton want a review of fixture scheduling after three of their Championship matches were moved to Friday nights for live TV coverage on BBC Scotland. (Daily Mail, print edition)