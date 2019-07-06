Rangers: Ryan Casciaro aims for second Gibraltar success after famous Celtic win

Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar famously stunned Celtic with a home leg victory in 2016

Europa League qualifying: St Joseph's v Rangers Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Tuesday, 9 July Kick-off: 16:55 BST

Ryan Casciaro is aiming for an Old Firm double when Rangers visit St Joseph's of Gibraltar in Europa League qualifying on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old defender was in the Lincoln Red Imps side that famously stunned Celtic in 2016.

His brother, Lee, scored the only goal in the first leg against Celtic before the Scottish champions recovered with a 3-0 win in Glasgow.

"Over 90 minutes, anything can happen, as we witnessed before," said Casciaro.

"When I was with with Lincoln, we beat Celtic, so I don't see why we can't beat Rangers. We know it will be difficult and we will all need to be 100%."

Casciaro, a Gibraltar Defence Policeman, reckons Celtic struggled with the artificial pitch at the Victoria Stadium in what was a Champions League second qualifying round tie and hopes it will be a factor against Steven Gerrard's side.

"As the minutes went by, you could see Celtic getting more frustrated and that's when the mistakes they wouldn't make on grass began to creep in," he recalled.

"Then we scored and we started to grow with confidence.

"The pitch slows the tempo, which is in our favour and with the afternoon heat on Tuesday it will be quite sticky and dry."

St Joseph's, who finished third in the Gibraltar Premier Division - 11 points behind champions Lincoln Red Imps, came through the preliminary round against Kosovo side Prishtina with a 3-1 aggregate win.

"We finished our league at the end of May and we went straight into training for the Europa League, so we haven't stopped," said Casciaro.

"The Prishtina matches were hard but they came at a good time for us before we face a team like Rangers.

"There is a big unity in the team, which was the same during my time at Lincoln.

"We have signed good technical players and we have a mature team with players from abroad who have experience from other leagues in Europe."

The match was switched to Tuesday after local rivals Europa also came through the preliminary round to set up a tie with Legia Warsaw and there is only one stadium in the British overseas territory suitable for European matches.

"Everyone in Gibraltar is excited," added Casciaro. "There are lot of Liverpool fans here. My uncle has given me a shirt for Steven Gerrard to sign."