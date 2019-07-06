Kilmarnock: Europa League opponents Connah's Quay 'fear nothing'

Morrison was brought up in Scotland but spent all of his playing career in England

Europa League qualifying: Connah's Quay Nomads v Kilmarnock Venue: Belle Vue, Rhyl Date: Thursday, 11 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Kilmarnock "will know they've been involved in a game" when they take on Connah's Quay Nomads, says the Welsh side's Scottish manager Andy Morrison.

The Ayrshire team kick off their first European campaign in 18 years on Thursday, with the first leg in Rhyl.

"We have a real strong mentality about us," Morrison told BBC Scotland.

"We respect Kilmarnock but we fear nothing. If we were playing Celtic, we wouldn't fear them."

The 48-year-old from Kinlochbervie has been in charge of the Welsh Premier League and Welsh Cup runners-up since 2015, qualifying for Europe each season.

"We've been to Norway, Serbia, Finland and Belarus," he said. "It's always a special time, it's a reward for finishing the league in a great position.

"The gulf is huge between the Scottish Premiership and the Welsh Premiership - in every area. Kilmarnock will be our toughest test yet.

"But we've shown we can hold our own and we can stay in games and hopefully cause the opposition a problem as well.

"The Kilmarnock players will know they've been involved in a game. We won't be rolling over and getting our bellies tickled, that's for sure. We need to be ferocious in everything we do.

"We need to be so brave defensively and clinical when we get chances and maybe hope Kilmarnock have an off day."

Morrison enjoyed the Scottish Challenge Cup last season, likening the tournament to a "mini European adventure".

His side beat Falkirk, Coleraine, Queen's Park and Edinburgh City before losing out to Championship winners Ross County in the final.

Connah's Quay got more experience of Scottish opposition last week, drawing 0-0 with Aberdeen in a friendly in Cork.

"We put in a solid defensive performance," said Morrison. "You could see the individual quality Aberdeen had but with it being their first game they were a bit rusty.

"We gave a creditable performance but Kilmarnock are team that finished above them, so that tells me what a huge ask this is."