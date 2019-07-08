Champions League: The New Saints v Feronikeli (Tue)

Media playback is not supported on this device Greg Draper - the man with the golden boots

Champions League first qualifying round first leg: The New Saints v Feronikeli Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Tuesday, 9 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport Website. Live commentary on BBC Radio Shropshire.

New Saints manager Scott Ruscoe says he wants his side to "continue the journey" in the Champions League.

The Welsh Premier champions face Feronikeli of Kosovo in the first qualifying round first leg at home on Tuesday.

Saints have qualified for the Champions League for the eighth season running but have never progressed beyond the third qualifying round.

"We're looking to go as far as we can," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.

"We don't set any targets that aren't realistic to our club and our budget, but we want to go as far as we can and continue the journey."

Ruscoe's side were knocked out by Macedonia's Shkendija in last season's first qualifying round - losing 5-4 on aggregate despite a remarkable second-leg turnaround.

Saints dropped into the Europa League before losing to FC Midtjylland of Denmark in the third qualifying round.

"You want to play as far as you can in the Champions League," Ruscoe added.

New Saints lost 5-4 on aggregate to Shkendija in last season's Champions League qualifiers

"Yes you've got the fall back of the Europa League but first and foremost we win the league to try and compete in the Champions League.

"I've been to the third qualifying round before now, which was a tough test against Anderlecht.

"But why not give it a go and improve each year. We're making good strides as long as we keep continuing to improve."

Tuesday's opponents Feronikeli came through the preliminary round to secure a place in the first qualifying round.

Saints lost only once at home in the league last season and having won their last two European games at Park Hall, Ruscoe wants his side to make home advantage count.

"Because we're at home in the first leg, why can't we continue to do things we've done previously?" Ruscoe said.

"We beat Shkendija last year here 4-0, we've beaten Bohemians here 4-0.

"I'm not saying we're going to beat the Kosovans 4-0 but if we continue to improve and look to dominate possession like we usually do, play with no fear.

"We respect the opposition but it's our home turf and we don't lose too many games here."