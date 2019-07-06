Elliott Morris: Glentoran goalkeeper takes on new coaching role

Morris missed the end of last season through injury

Glentoran goalkeeper Elliott Morris has taken on a new role as the club's goalkeeping coach.

The 38-year-old, who has made 731 appearances for the east Belfast outfit, will continue to be a member of the first-team playing squad.

"Elliott is a legend at this club and it's important to have legends involved in the coaching staff," Glens boss Mick McDermott told the club website.

The takeover of Glentoran by a UK-based consortium was completed on Friday.

"This is a great honour for me and I'm very proud to have been offered this role," said Morris.

"It keeps me at a club I love, that's been a massive part of my life and makes sure I'll be contributing to Glentoran as we enter what's going to be a very exciting time for everyone here.

"I'm realistic that my body has been telling me I can't keep playing 35 or 40 matches a season at this level but I'll still be there challenging for a place and working closely with the other keepers and making sure we all push each other hard and motivate each other."

Morris has won 13 trophies during 16 seasons with Glentoran.

McDermott and club coach Paul Millar are both part of the consortium, led by British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour, that has taken over the east Belfast club.

Friday's club statement said the takeover would enable manager McDermott to "strengthen the team ahead of the new season".