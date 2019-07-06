Simon Grayson: Blackpool re-appoint former Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston boss

Simon Grayson has won promotion out of League One with four clubs in his managerial career

Blackpool have re-appointed Simon Grayson as boss, a day after Terry McPhillips resigned.

The 49-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract with the League One club, started his managerial career with the Seasiders in 2005.

He led the club to promotion to the Championship in 2007 before leaving to take over at Leeds in December 2008.

Grayson replaces McPhillips who left on Friday saying he "never really had any intention of becoming a manager".

He led the club to a 10th place finish in the the third tier after being appointed on a permanent basis in September 2018, having been in caretaker charge for nine matches following Gary Bowyer's resignation.

"It was important to act swiftly and appoint a new manager who can hit the ground running," owner Simon Sadlier told the club website.

"Simon's achievements at this level and above speak for themselves. He has a proven track record of getting teams promoted from this division and had great success at this club previously, building a team full of winners and leaders who set the platform for the years that followed."

Grayson has been out of football since a short stint with Bradford City came to an end in May 2018.

As well as taking the Tangerines to the second tier he has also guided Leeds, Huddersfield and Preston to promotion to the Championship.

"When Terry made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back," Grayson said.

"It's now a new era and it's important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again."