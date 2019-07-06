David Raya: Brentford sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

David Raya joined Blackburn Rovers in 2012

Brentford have signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old made 98 league appearances for Rovers after making his debut in April 2015.

Head Coach Thomas Frank told the club website: "He is a very good goalkeeper and fits the profile of player that we want at Brentford.

"He can play out from the back and is happy covering the space in behind, allowing us to play with a high line."

