Europa League: Connah's Quay Nomads v Kilmarnock

Media playback is not supported on this device Nomads will go ‘toe-to-toe’ with anyone - Morrison

BBC coverage

How to follow: Coverage on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Andy Morrison says Connah's Quay Nomads will stand "toe-to-toe" against Kilmarnock in the Europa League.

The Welsh Premier League team host the Scottish Premiership side on Thursday in the first qualifying round first leg at Rhyl's Belle Vue.

Boss Morrison says his players will be up for the challenge posed by a side now under new manager Angelo Alessio.

"The game won't be lost through preparation or desire or will to win," Morrison said.

"It will be down to the fact that Kilmarnock are a better football team than us and that's the only way they will beat us.

"Because, if it comes down to a war, we'll stand to-to-toe with anyone, anywhere. We don't fear that at all."

Nomads, runners-up in both the Welsh Premier and Welsh Cup last season, will be embarking on their fourth European campaign and have achieved notable wins over Stabaek of Norway and Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

Former Manchester City and Blackpool defender Morrison says Kilmarnock will be the toughest test his side will have faced in Europe.

"These are a very good outfit," Morrison added. "The competition reflects the best teams in European countries so there are no easy games.

"But there's no reason why we can't achieve something quite remarkable, which we've done in the past, so there's nothing to fear.

"That's what I will be emphasising to the players - you've done it in the past.

"I'm confident in my group and I know they won't let me down and confident they will give an account of themselves."