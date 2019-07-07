Desabre leaves post as Uganda coach by mutual consent

Sebastien Desabre had been in charge of Uganda since December 2017

Sebastien Desabre has left his post as Uganda coach by mutual consent after the team's Africa Cup of Nations exit, the country's football federation (Fufa) announced on Sunday.

Uganda lost 1-0 to Senegal in Cairo on Friday in their last-16 encounter after reaching the knockout stage of the competition for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 1978.

Fufa said it would confirm the new coaching staff "in the near future" after Desabre left with five months of his contract still to run.

"FUFA is grateful for Mr Desabre's contribution to the sporting and professional development of the Uganda Cranes, including qualifying for the finals and the knockout stages of CAN-2019," Fufa said in a statement.

42-year-old Desabre had been in charge of Uganda since signing a two-year deal in December 2017.

Before the Cranes' loss to Senegal on Friday, the players had boycotted training in a dispute with Fufa over payments.

Fifa has announced that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will host the national side at an official function on Monday.