Michael Doughty: Swindon Town midfielder extends contract

Michael Doughty (centre) had two loan spells at Swindon before joining permanently in July 2018

Swindon Town midfielder Michael Doughty has signed a two-year contract extension to keep at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old, who started his career at QPR, joined the Robins from Peterborough last summer.

He scored 14 goals in 33 appearances for the League Two side in 2018-19.

"I spoke to the manager at the end of last season and he was keen to extend my stay and so was I," he told the club website.