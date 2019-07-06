Rekeem Harper: West Bromwich Albion midfielder extends contract

Rekeem Harper made 23 appearances for West Brom in all competitions in 2018-19

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper has signed a new three-year deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 19-year-old England Under-19 international made his Albion debut against Bournemouth in August 2017.

He featured 23 times for the Baggies in 2018-19.

Technical director Luke Dowling told the club website: "We're pleased he has committed his future to the club having been here from such a young age."