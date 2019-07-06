Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day 17 in Egypt

Egypt were one of the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Hosts Egypt were knocked out after a shock last-16 defeat by South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, on a dramatic day at the tournament, holders Cameroon were eliminated after losing a five-goal last-16 thriller against Nigeria.

Four more teams will look to book a quarter-final spot on Sunday, including minnows Madagascar, who beat Nigeria and Burundi in the group stage in their first appearance at the tournament.

Who's playing?

The early game sees Madagascar, 108th in Fifa's world rankings, face DR Congo in Alexandria (17:00 BST).

The late game is between former winners Algeria and Guinea (20:00 BST) in Cairo.

Africa Cup of Nations last 16

Morocco 1-1 Benin (Benin win 4-1 on penalties)

(Benin win 4-1 on penalties) Uganda 0-1 Senegal

Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon

3-2 Cameroon Egypt 0-1 South Africa

Madagascar v DR Congo

Algeria v Guinea

Mali v Ivory Coast

Ghana v Tunisia

Players to watch

Madagascar v DR Congo

Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary scored Madagascar's first goal in the 2-0 group win over Nigeria

Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary National team: Madagascar Position: Midfielder Club: Paris FC Age: 33

Many of Madagascar's squad play their club football in France - including Lalaina Henintsoa Nomenjanahary.

A midfielder for Ligue 2 side Paris FC, the former Lens player has caught the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations after playing in all three of his side's games.

His goal against Nigeria was an excellent finish and helped send the Afcon debutants into the knockout stage.

Algeria v Guinea

Islam Slimani (centre) joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon in August 2016

Islam Slimani National team: Algeria Position: Forward Club: Leicester City Age: 31

Islam Slimani spent 2018-19 away from his club Leicester City out on loan at Fenerbahce in Turkey yet he remains an important part of Algeria's plans.

He helped them emerge from the group stage as they recorded three wins without conceding a goal.

Slimani scored his country's first goal in the last game - a 3-0 win against Tanzania.

What are the big stories of the day?

Five years ago Madagascar were ranked 190th in the world. Now they are one of the surprise teams at this tournament in Egypt.

Not only did the Indian Ocean islanders emerge unbeaten in Group B on their Africa Cup of Nations debut, they finished top - ahead of three-time winners Nigeria and Guinea.

"Our secret is the teamwork," said midfielder Anicet Andrianantenaina.

"We play as a team and we fight for each other. There is no star in the team and everyone is equal."

With two victories in the bag, they will look to reach the quarter-finals by beating DR Congo, who were beaten by Uganda and Egypt before edging through by virtue of a final group-stage win over Zimbabwe.

Naby Keita's departure from the tournament is a big blow for Guinea but captain Ibrahim Traore said they can overcome his absence when they meet Algeria for a place in the quarter-finals.

Midfielder Keita has returned to Liverpool after suffering calf and thigh injuries during the group phase.

"Naby is our star player," said Traore.

"He won the Champions League, so when you have one of the best players on the continent, who plays in a big club but who is not able to help us, it's a big loss, it's not easy.

"There are other players who also have qualities. It brings us even closer together, knowing that we cannot count on Keita and that now we will have to do it as a team."