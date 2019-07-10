Youthful impatience, initiation songs and going 'full-time' - Caddell on his Crues career

Caddell has won every trophy possible in Irish League football with Crusaders

"I'd go in to see the manager to tell him I should be in the team and come back out, without getting to say one word I'd planned, but still feeling a million dollars."

Declan Caddell laughs as he remembers his early trips into Stephen Baxter's office to try and argue his case for more regular football with Crusaders.

The midfielder has been a go-to player for Crues boss Baxter for the best part of a decade - but that wasn't always the case.

As a raw 19-year-old trying to break into the first-team at Seaview, Caddell would often get frustrated at his lack of game time after making his debut in 2007.

"Stephen is ruthless. He knew he needed to bring in seasoned players back then to get results and drive the club forward," Caddell recalls.

"We had the likes of Mickey Collins and Darren Lockhart at various times in midfield but, even at 19 or 20, I felt I should have been playing every week.

"I would go in and try and speak to Stephen about it but he'd talk me round. He knows how to get the best out of players.

"Those first few years were difficult but, looking back now, I can see that the manager was right. I wasn't ready, but he stuck with me and gave me my chance."

'I have to work harder than everyone else'

The Crues beat Ballinamallard 3-0 in May's Irish Cup final

Caddell's honesty about his impatience as a youngster stretches to his opinion on his current role in the Irish Cup holders' team.

The Crues have won 10 trophies during his 12 years on the Shore Road and, while rarely a headline-grabber, the 31-year-old has been a mainstay of the side, clocking up over 400 appearances.

However, he certainly could not be accused of having let the success go to his head.

"I'm not one to shy away from what I do on a football pitch. I know my place - I have to work harder than anyone else to stay in the team," Caddell insists.

"I've always said I'm an average footballer. The manager doesn't expect me to get on the ball and dictate the tempo of a game, my role is to win the ball and give it to my team-mates."

A harsh self-analysis, almost certainly, but Caddell also fondly remembers one week when his application - and that of team-mate and childhood friend Sean O'Neill - wasn't quite what it could have been.

"We won the league one night at Solitude and celebrated for about five days. I thought we'd have the Thursday night off training, but we didn't. We probably pushed it a bit far and the manager wouldn't let me train, but I played on the Saturday and scored after five minutes."

An on-field and off-field legacy

Caddell won his first Premiership title in 2014-15

Ask Caddell to describe his time at Crusaders in one word and he says "progressive" without hesitation.

The west Belfast man has formed part of a core of players who have helped drive the club to three Irish Premiership title wins, two Irish Cups, a League Cup, three County Antrim Shields and a Setanta Cup during the 14 years since they secured an immediate return to the top flight after being relegated.

"The transformation in the club has been huge and that's a major testament to a lot of people on the board and volunteers behind the scenes, as well as the players and staff," he said.

"I've played with a lot of excellent players at Crusaders, but two that stand out in terms of the influence they had on me are David Rainey and Paul Leeman. David was a talisman who looked after me when I was a young lad coming through, while Paul was a role model who I'd go to for advice."

As well as playing a leading role in creating the club's winning culture, the midfielder has also helped establish a few off-pitch traditions at Seaview, with the initiation ceremony for new signings being one of them.

"It has happened a lot on the European trips in recent years, but the players don't get told where and when beforehand. Our former goalkeeper Yohann Lacroix once belted out the French national anthem in a city square in Albania as if he was about to play in the World Cup, while Sean Ward thinks he's so good he wanted to sing a whole album."

'Full-time' football and European woes

Paul Leeman joined Crusaders in 2011 after making almost 600 appearances for Glentoran

The now-retired Leeman continues to have an influence on Caddell, with the Crues midfielder now managing the print and embroidery firm owned by the former Glentoran captain and coach.

It made the conversation somewhat easier when Caddell was considering how much he could tap in to the full-time approach adapted by Crusaders last summer.

"The club have been flexible with the project because some players have other full-time jobs to consider. I'm lucky because Paul is a football man and encouraged me to get involved as much as I can.

"I train two mornings and two evenings a week, and the extra training will improve the quality of our football. We suffered from fatigue as it bedded in last season, but I think we will see the benefit this year."

Becoming more competitive in Europe was a big motivation for the switch to a more professional set-up for the Crues, who play Faroese outfit B36 Torshavn in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday.

"Our record in Europe is hard to judge because of the teams we have been drawn against," Caddell said. "We've played the likes of Copenhagen, Rosenborg, Fulham and Ludogorets who, realistically, are miles above what we have.

"It was difficult for us to progress but this year we have a draw that we wanted against a team that we are capable of beating."

'Still up there with the fitter lads'

Caddell and team-mate and childhood friend Sean O'Neill enjoy League Cup success in 2012

Torshavn's visit is not the only date in Caddell's diary this week as he and the club prepare to welcome a Rangers XI to Seaview for his testimonial match on Saturday.

As someone who grew up with little interest in Scottish football - "it was Manchester United and that's it" - the Ibrox outfit are perhaps a surprising choice of opposition.

"There are a lot of Rangers fans amongst the Crusaders support and I thought it would be a nice fit for them," he explained.

"It will be great to have my testimonial but I still plan to keep playing for as long as possible. The GPS figures from pre-season training say I'm still up there with the fitter lads."

Asked why his testimonial is coming two years late, Caddell joked: "Jordan Owens and I came through at the same time. It was a toss of a coin to see who had their's first and he won. He seemed to drag his on for almost two years, but I was happy to wait."

As Caddell said, he knows his place.