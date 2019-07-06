Copa America 2019: Will Brazil end 12-year wait for tournament glory?

Brazil are eight-time winners of Copa America

2019 Copa America final - Brazil v Peru Date: Sunday, 7 July Venue: Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website from 20:45 BST

Marquinhos has suggested that the "tiny details" will make the difference as Brazil seek victory over Peru in Sunday's Copa America final.

The hosts have not won the trophy since 2007 - with their biggest football successes since then being victory in the 2013 Confederations Cup and at the 2016 Olympics.

Brazil have won the Copa America every time they have hosted it.

But defender Marquinhos said: "In football things change very quickly."

He added: "Peru are in a completely different state now, and everyone has to know that it will take a huge effort to beat them, because a final is a one-off game unlike any other.

"It will come down to emotions, tactics and technique. We will have to combine these factors and the tiny details will prove the difference in this game. The team which makes the fewest mistakes will be champions."

Tite to step down regardless?

Tite has been Brazil's national team manager since 2016

Despite missing Neymar through injury, Brazil have been a formidable force in this tournament, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

They also beat Peru 5-0 in the group stage, making them massive favourites to secure a ninth Copa America title.

However, there has been speculation in local media that coach Tite could leave after the tournament, despite the Brazil Football Confederation saying he would be staying on.

Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has given the 58-year-old his full support, saying: "He has won a lot of national and international titles, and he is a victor.

"He's a coach who has been in the position for three years and has won more than 80 per cent.

"Tite is in our heads to be mentally strong, not to destabilise us. He has a great success in this, to make the team concentrate and not to fall in the trap of the opponents."

'Peru are peaking'

Peru are two-time winners of the Copa America

Peru have reached the Copa America final for the first time since winning it in 1975.

They are the underdogs against Brazil but have not conceded a goal in the knockout rounds and coach Ricardo Gareca believes his side could pull off a surprise.

"When you make it to the final, you have to try to win it. There's no other option," he said.

"We have the players to do it. We are peaking right now. If I had to choose a time to make it to the final, it would be now."

Tite unlikely to tinker

Tite is unlikely to make changes to the Brazil side that beat Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals, although he does have some injury concerns.

Chelsea forward William pulled a hamstring muscle in the game against Argentina while Manchester City's Fernandinho is recovering from a knock picked up earlier in the tournament.

Jefferson Farfan (knee) is Peru's only injury doubt.