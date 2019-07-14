Match ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal reach final with victory over Tunisia
Senegal reached the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time as Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn's extra-time own goal gave them victory.
Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game.
Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane's free-kick on to Bronn's head as Senegal - who next face Algeria or Nigeria - moved closer to a first Afcon title.
Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.
After Salif Sane's headed clearance ricocheted off Idrissa Gueye's elbow, the referee initially pointed to the spot before overturning his decision after reviewing video footage.
Senegal dominated the first half, producing seven shots to Tunisia's two, with Mane spurning their best opportunity when he missed an open goal.
Tunisia improved after the interval and were awarded a penalty when Ferjani Sassi's effort struck Kalidou Koulibaly's arm, but Sassi's spot-kick lacked power and direction and was saved by Alfred Gomis.
Four minutes later Senegal were given a penalty of their own when Ismaila Sarr was brought down by Bronn, but Henri Saivet's shot was kept out by Hassen.
The Tunisia goalkeeper then inadvertently gifted victory to Senegal, who will be without influential captain Koulibaly for the final as he is suspended.
Analysis
BBC Sport's Piers Edwards at the 30 June Stadium
This was an incredible Nations Cup semi-final - packed with incident, drama and decisions that will be debated for years.
Ultimately, Senegal got lucky after Hassen's appalling error enabled the Teranga Lions to lead through an own goal Bronn knew nothing about - then again when the penalty against Gueye late on was overturned by VAR. Any contact with a hand in the area often leads to a spot-kick these days, but Gueye was clearly trying to move his arm away from the ball.
By that stage, two penalties had been awarded and squandered - the second after a super save by Hassen (what a rollercoaster ride he has had) - but Senegal deserved to go through for their positivity. They constantly took the game to the Tunisians, who preferred to counter-attack after soaking up waves of attacks.
Concerns will be raised about Senegal's lack of creativity, with Sadio Mane notable for his anonymity - his Champions League campaign looks to have caught up with him, but credit must be given to Kalidou Koulibaly who, despite knowing he will miss the final after a harsh booking for the penalty, imperiously repelled Tunisia's frantic efforts to level late on.
What a game.
Line-ups
Senegal
- 23Gomis
- 21GassamaSubstituted forWaguéat 110'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 3KoulibalyBooked at 73mins
- 12Sabaly
- 17B NdiayeSubstituted forSanéat 81'minutes
- 14Saivet
- 15DiattaSubstituted forSarrat 68'minutes
- 5Gueye
- 10Mané
- 9NiangSubstituted forDiagneat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 2Ciss
- 4Cissé
- 6Sané
- 7Konaté
- 11Keita
- 13A N'Diaye
- 18Sarr
- 19Diagne
- 20Thioub
- 22Wagué
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 14Dräger
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 13SassiSubstituted forBadriat 105'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 19Ben MohamedSubstituted forChaalaliat 82'minutes
- 10KhazriBooked at 64mins
- 11KhenissiSubstituted forChaouatat 117'minutes
- 7MsakniSubstituted forSlitiat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 2Kechrida
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 12Aouadhi
- 15Lamti
- 18Srarfi
- 20Chaalali
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- 23Sliti
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home27
- Away29
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Wagué (Senegal).
Attempt missed. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Firas Chaouat replaces Taha Khenissi.
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Saivet (Senegal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Tunisia). VAR checking.
Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mbaye Diagne (Senegal).
Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anice Badri (Tunisia).
Substitution
Substitution, Senegal. Moussa Wagué replaces Lamine Gassama.
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).
Offside, Tunisia. Ghilane Chaalali tries a through ball, but Taha Khenissi is caught offside.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).
Anice Badri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Anice Badri replaces Ferjani Sassi.
First Half Extra Time ends, Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Attempt blocked. Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Foul by Ismaila Sarr (Senegal).
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Goal!
Own Goal by Dylan Bronn, Tunisia. Senegal 1, Tunisia 0.
Lamine Gassama (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ferjani Sassi (Tunisia).
Salif Sané (Senegal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Attempt missed. Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ellyes Skhiri.
Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Dylan Bronn.
Foul by Salif Sané (Senegal).
Naim Sliti (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sadio Mané (Senegal).
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.